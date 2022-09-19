Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez voted on Sunday 18, Yes for the new Family Code at a poll the island’s Permanent Mission opened in New York City for the referendum.

“It’s a vote for the Code all Cuban families deserve, in which there’s room for all,” Rodriguez who will be attending this week the 77th session of the UN General Assembly wrote in Twitter after casting his vote.

El canciller cubano @BrunoRguezP ejerció su derecho al voto sobre el #CodigoDeLasFamilias desde el colegio electoral de @CUBAONU #CodigoSi pic.twitter.com/JeaxlM9922 — Embajada Cuba EEUU (@EmbaCubaEEUU) September 18, 2022

Cuban embassies around the world opened polls for their diplomats and Cubans working on official missions and cooperation programs like doctors, professors, technicians and other professionals. “Cuba ratifies its respect for human rights with the new Familiy Code”, Zulan Popa, Ambassadress to Uruguay, stressed.

Cuban athletes and sports officials and trainers working in many countries are also voting on the Family Code referendum.

The new Family Code seeks to protect vulnerable sectors of society, reinforces the power of decision of people to get married or not, or to form or not a consensual union, whether hetero or homosexual.

The legislation addresses discrimination and family violence, recognizes the rights of the elderly and is in line with Cuba’s international commitments in these matters.

In this set of rules, affection, solidarity, responsibility and respect prevail, said one of the voters after casting his ballot in the poll the Cuban to the United Arab Emirates opened for the occasion.