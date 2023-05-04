FITCuba 2023 concludes this Thursday in Havana

After intense days of presentations and business meetings, the 41st edition of the International Tourism Fair of Cuba, FITCuba 2023, in El Laguito, in Havana, concludes this Thursday.

According to the program, the announcement is expected tonight of the next appointment to be held in 2024, in addition to announcing its headquarters and the tourist modality to which it will be dedicated.

This edition, developed in Havana and focused on Culture and Heritage, sought to promote the indisputable natural attractions of the Cuba destination together with the hospitality and joviality of its inhabitants, which distinguishes the nation’s tourism product.

During the inauguration of the Fair last Monday, Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic, predicted the success of the meeting as an enriching experience to discover new business opportunities for the benefit of the sector in the nation.

In the Morro Cabaña Historical-Military Park, -the undisputed venue of the event during these days-, he thanked on behalf of the State, Government and the people the trust placed by businessmen and hotel chains present in Cuba for decades and reiterated that it will continue paying attention to the work carried out by tour operators and businessmen so that people travel to the largest of the Antilles and enjoy its benefits.

In the context of FITCuba, it was also known that the country reached one million visitors, a figure that promotes the idea of ​​the gradual recovery of the industry, after the pandemic and despite the limitations due to the coercive measures of the United States.

FitCuba 2023 has focused on the enormous heritage and heritage resources of the archipelago, with proposals for new products, excursions and specialized circuits, in an additional effort to promote and diversify the destination.