V Latin American Monologue Festival awarded in Cienfuegos

Andy Gamboa, actor and director of the company of the same name, from Costa Rica, won the 2023 Terry Award in the category of Best Male Performance, at the V edition of the Latin American Monologue Festival, held until this Sunday 13, in the city of Cienfuegos.

The members of the jury, made up of Marilyn Garbey, Miguel Abreu and chaired by the Spanish actress, director and academic Maite Lozano, honored the protagonist of ¨Memoria de pichón¨ (Baby bird memory) for his stage presence, for his mastery of vocal and bodily resources that allow him to reconstruct the characters of his personal biography.

Likewise, the report adds, the Costa Rican exhibits an extraordinary ability to communicate with spectators appealing to family memory, in addition to his particularity to transmit emotions and sensations using the most contemporary tools in the world of stages.

In the Best Female Performance section, the award was shared by Ana Cristina Colla, from Brazil, and Leonor Chavarría, from Uruguay, for the monologue ¨Ser-estando mujeres¨ and ¨Casi Dahiana¨, respectively.

According to the court, both women had masterful performances, demonstrated professionalism, mastery of the scene, ability to communicate with viewers through honesty, while standing out for the uniqueness of their theatrical poetics.

The award in Dramaturgy, or Best Represented Latin American Text, went to the one-person Casi Dahiana, authored by Leonor Chavarría and directed by Anthony Fletcher, for its narrative coherence, dramatic structure solidity, and the effective construction of the character.

The Best Staging was that of Rosana Pineda in ¨Aquiles frente al espejo ¨, from the Teatro La Rosa company, from Santa Clara, thanks to the creative and perfectionist use of objects, the scenic composition, the choice of the theme of ancient Greece with resonances in today’s Cuba and the intergenerational dialogue that favors theatrical heritage transmission ; all these resources managed with mastery in the function.

In the same way, the actor José Antonio Alonso, from Teatro del Caballero, received recognition for the quality of his acting performance, in a production that vindicates the rich heritage of Cuban theater, which has become a tribute to the teachers.

While the young Dorian Díaz de Villegas, from Teatro La Rosa, received a Mention for his performance in ¨Aquiles frente al espejo ¨, taking into account his stage work endorsed in the rigor of training and continuation of the experimental line of Creole theater, from a reflection on the role of the hero in these troubled times.

Institutions of the territory also awarded collateral prizes in this edition of the Latin American event, such as the Hermanos Saíz Association, which awarded the show ¨Aquiles frente al espejo ¨, for the impeccable theatricality at staging, and for the bodily and vocal mastery demonstrated in the performance.

For its part, the affiliate of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC by its Spanish acronym) in Cienfuegos honored Andy Gamboa, for the minimalist and at the same time functional elements of the staging, for the solid capacity interpretation, due to the adequate use of emotional restraint as an expressive resource that achieves emotional overflow in the public, as well as for the dramaturgical values, the integral conception of the staging and the acting rigor.

For four days, the main halls of Cienfuegos´ Thomas Terry Theater became the stage for the presentation of the 14 works, coming from six nations, at the V Latin American Monologue Festival, devoted to the 133rd foundation anniversary of the theater.