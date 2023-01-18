China donates 100 million dollars to Cuba

Cuban Ambassador to China Carlos Miguel Pereira informed that he signed the agreement alongside Tang Wenhong, Vice-Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, to deliver these resources.

China granted the donation when Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited this nation in November, and the parties sealed several agreements in different sectors.

According to Pereira, its implementation “will also contribute to China’s strategic participation in our economic and social development plans and the construction of a community of shared destiny that we wish to create for the benefit of our countries and peoples.”

Díaz-Canel made a brief and intense visit to China on November 24-25, which included official talks and where he signed agreements to boost bilateral cooperation.