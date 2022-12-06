Havana Film Festival addresses movie marketing and distribution

Cuban and foreign film producers opened a film marketing and distribution forum as part of the 43rd International Havana Film Festival.

Montreal University professor Zaira Zarza gave a key-note lecture on film distribution explaining that the action is a necessary process because it is the goal of any film to reach the public.

Every film can be distributed and it is important to have a variety of contents that increases competitiveness at the cinema market, said Zarza.

The expert said that the current film panorama is marked by the monopoly of some companies which accompany the films from their very screenplay all the way to their distribution, like Amazon, Apple TV+, Disney+ and HBO. Such supremacy at the film market by these communication means leaves behind the high value movies and impacts the traditional screening of films.

Film festivals are currently taken not only as distributors but as sources of funds for upcoming productions, for cultural exchange as they express different territorial idiosyncrasies while putting interest in the new talents.

The film marketing and distribution forum runs till December 7, including the presentation of experiences at the Locarno Film Festival and the opportunities of the Latin American and Caribbean cinema, as well as a presentation by the Norwegian Fund for the Support of Cuban Cinema.