Foreign Minister highlights recognition of Cuban light rum masters

Agencia Cubana de Noticiaspor Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla praised the inclusion of Cuba’s light rum masters on UNESCO’s list of intangible heritage in recognition of Cuban culture, history and traditions.


The result was announced at the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Morocco, where 56 candidacies from different countries competed.

Cuban light rum masters attending the event described their work as a joint fraternal effort to protect and pass on Cuban rum-making traditions—based exclusively on indigenous sugarcane raw materials—without detriment to the aging process or the preservation of aromas and flavors, as established in Cuba’s Protected Appellation of Origin.

