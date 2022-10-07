Transport Engineering: new career to be studied at Cienfuegos University

Transport Engineering, in its modalities of regular daytime course and by encounter, will be the new higher level degree which will be studied at Carlos Rafael Rodriguez, University of Cienfuegos, to be started in 2023.

Transport engineering will contribute to the advancement of that sector, it was revealed at the International Fair of Transport and Logistics.

In the ceremony of public defense of the study program, Juan Cogollos Martinez, president of the national commission of the course, declared that the training of engineers will promote leadership and the administration of human and material resources in a sustainable environment.

The administration of logistics processes associated with the industry, including seaports and airports, and the administration of transportation systems for goods and people are the basis of the profession.

According to the president of the national commission of transport engineering, the basic curriculum, which includes subjects related to the humanistic preparation of the engineer, includes disciplines such as transport engineering, electricity and automation, statistics and operations research, economics and process management, and technology and operation of means of transport.

In his presentation, the professor emphasized that the new engineer will participate in technology transfer processes, will act with economic awareness taking into account the Cuban reality, and will master legal elements related to his professional activity.

In turn, the graduate will have the capacity to design and organize transportation systems based on the use of new technologies.

During the formal ceremony, Jose Ramon Saborido Loidi, minister of higher education, praised the conception of the program and highlighted the meaning of transportation in all processes of society.