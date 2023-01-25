Cienfuegos prizes the work of food workers on their day

El Faro canning factory, belonging to the Provincial Company of the Food Industry (EPIA) of Cienfuegos, hosts this Wednesday, the national act of tribute to the workers of the industry in Cuba.

The Executive Secretariat of the National Union of Workers in this sphere and Fisheries (SNTIAP), as well as the Ministry of the Food Industry, agreed to grant the headquarters to the central-southern EPIA for the integral results, which highlights the fulfillment of the productive plans to starting from alternatives and despite the lack of raw materials, caused by the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba.

During the past year, the obtaining of cassava flour stood out, with which they replace wheat as the base product in the manufacture of breads and sweets.

Also noteworthy is the strengthening of electronic commerce and the linkage with independent farmers and with micro, small and medium-sized companies for the preparation of new assortments.