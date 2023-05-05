🎧 Escúchenos en audio real

Inglés

Raul Castro and Diaz-Canel lead May 1st rally in Havana (+Photos)

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina

The leader of the Revolution, Raúl Castro, and the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, lead today the workers’ rally in Havana  to commemorate May 1.

Thousands of representatives of the island’s working class gathered on Havana’s Malecon to celebrate International Workers’ Day, in an event that was rescheduled from May 1st to 5th due to weather conditions.

Previously, the traditional parade held at the José Martí Revolution Square on that date was changed to a rally, due to the difficulties faced by the island with the supply of fuel, aggravated also by weather conditions.

All over the country, rallies and parades are also being held this Friday in the main squares of the territories, under the slogan A la Patria manos y corazón (To the Homeland, hands and heart).

The activities for May 1st included a day since the end of April, in which voluntary work, scientific workshops, talks, events and awards were held.

More than a thousand guests from trade union movements around the world and other organizations attended these celebrations and participated in actions in communities in Havana and other provinces.

On May 2, an International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba and Anti-imperialism, 200 years after the Monroe Doctrine, was held at the Havana Convention Palace, where participants expressed their rejection of the U.S. economic blockade and the inclusion of the island in the list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism.

Prensa Latina

Ver todas las entradas de Prensa Latina →

Puede que también te guste

Cuban president attends trade fair at Habano Festival

Over 40 countries will attend 31st Havana International Book Fair

Cuban residents in Mexico send letter to Biden on the blockade

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *