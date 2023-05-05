Raul Castro and Diaz-Canel lead May 1st rally in Havana (+Photos)

Previously, the traditional parade held at the José Martí Revolution Square on that date was changed to a rally, due to the difficulties faced by the island with the supply of fuel, aggravated also by weather conditions.

All over the country, rallies and parades are also being held this Friday in the main squares of the territories, under the slogan A la Patria manos y corazón (To the Homeland, hands and heart).

The activities for May 1st included a day since the end of April, in which voluntary work, scientific workshops, talks, events and awards were held.

More than a thousand guests from trade union movements around the world and other organizations attended these celebrations and participated in actions in communities in Havana and other provinces.

On May 2, an International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba and Anti-imperialism, 200 years after the Monroe Doctrine, was held at the Havana Convention Palace, where participants expressed their rejection of the U.S. economic blockade and the inclusion of the island in the list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism.