Clinical evidence ratifies effectiveness of Cuban COVID vaccines

Updated clinical evidence ratifying the effectiveness of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccines Abdala and Soberana was presented Tuesday at the regular meeting of the government with health experts and scientists, in which Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez described both products as «a milestone of Cuban medicine, biopharmaceutical industry and health system and of the Revolution».

Referring to Cuba’s results as huge achievements, the leader hailed the evidentiary reports as “joyful news” as the country prepares to celebrate on New Year’s Eve a new anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, when “once again our people will state their endless gratitude to all those who designed our vaccines and health protocols to tackle the pandemic”.

Abdala has proved to produce long-lasting immunization and induce high antibody titers in subjects, whereas Soberana, the first vaccine in the world to be administered to children, is 93.3% effective against COVID-19 symptoms in children between the ages of two and five.