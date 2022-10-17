Twenty-five years after the transfer of the remains of Ernesto Guevara and six of his fellow guerrilla comrades to the site of his eternal rest, the Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, highlighted today that the dreams and example of Che continue to pull everyone, like a magnet.

On Twitter, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba said that October 17, 1997 was an unforgettable date, due to the homage of thousands of Cubans to the Heroic Guerrilla Fighter, in the Revolution Square that bears his name, in the central province of Villa Clara.

Inolvidable aquel 17/10/97, en la Plaza de Santa Clara. #Che, con su destacamento de refuerzo, como los llamó #Fidel, retornaban, «a luchar junto a nosotros». Sus sueños y ejemplo siguen tirando de todos, como un imán, #HastaLaVictoriaSiempre pic.twitter.com/XHhjyZlkmP — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) October 17, 2022

Unforgettable that 10/17/97, ​​in the Plaza de Santa Clara. #Che, with his reinforcement detachment, as #Fidel called them, returned, «to fight alongside us.» His dreams and example continue to pull everyone, like a magnet, said the president, adding the label #HastaLaVictoriaSiempre.

In 1995, after knowing the approximate location of the remains of Ernesto Guevara (unknown since his assassination in 1967), there began the scientific search, a rigorous process that lasted until 1997.

The ossuaries of Che and his companions were transferred to Cuba on July 12, 1997, and in Havana, some 300,000 people paid tribute to them at the Jose Marti Memorial from October 11 to 14, before their departure for Santa Clara.

In that city, with the tribute of thousands of people, the remains were buried in the Ernesto Guevara Mausoleum, next to the eternal flame that was lit by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.