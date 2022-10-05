Diaz-Canel expresses his trust in recovery after hurricane Ian

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the country, said on Tuesday 4 that very soon Hurricane Ian will be a bad memory, even in the minds of those affected by the hurricane.

On Twitter, the head of state highlighted work and solidarity as the essence of recovery, which, he assured, will erase the traces of the passage of the powerful meteorological phenomenon through the west of the country.

On September 27, in the province of Pinar del Rio, hurricane Ian hit Cuban territory, with maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour (category three on the Saffir-Simpson scale, out of a total of five), and also affected the rest of the western provinces.

Since then, the Cuban president has kept control of the recovery tasks, especially in the most damaged territory, Pinar del Rio, where he has made three visits in the last seven days.

This province, as a result of hurricane Ian, has registered 53,401 affected houses, 5,064 total landslides, and great damages to the electricity service, of which only 10.4 percent has been reestablished.