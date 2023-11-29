Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, held official talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohamad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Emir of Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both parties confirmed the good state of relations between the two countries and the willingness to continue strengthening bilateral political dialogue, as stated by the president of Cuba on X.

Diaz-Canel added that during the conversation the leaders expressed interest in expanding and diversifying economic, commercial, investment, and cooperation ties, and pointed out the potential that exists in areas such as biotechnology, renewable energy sources, tourism, and agriculture, among other spheres.

The Cuban president arrived in the UAE on November 28th on an official working visit. He plans to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) representing the Group of 77 plus China.

Díaz-Canel is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez, and representatives of other ministries, institutions, and the Foreign Ministry.

This is the first official visit of a Cuban leader to the United Arab Emirates.

Both countries show coincidence of positions in international forums, in addition to having a mutual interest in taking advantage of the potential in various branches of the economy and in sectors such as culture and health.

The official visit of the Cuban head of state represents an important step in bilateral relations and opens a higher stage in the closeness between both nations.