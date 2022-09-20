🎧 Escúchenos en audio real

Guitar contest first round to be evaluated in Cienfuegos

Translated by Yeney Pérez Coronapor Translated by Yeney Pérez Corona

The jury of the fifth edition of the Edgardo Martin Guitar Festival Contest in Cienfuegos, these days evaluates the videos that contain the guitar performances sent by 21 participants who study in Cuba, the elementary level in that instrument.
Ariadna Cuellar, one of the organizers of the event, says that the twenty students belonging to 5 provinces of the country, Cienfuegos, Havana, Matanzas, Villa Clara and Guantánamo, are grouped into four categories and attend from second to fifth year of the aforementioned level of artistic education.
The results of the students who pass to the second round will be informed on September 23 on the «Edgardo Martin Cienfuegos Guitar Festival» Facebook profile, and they will also publish the videos of the first round.

Renowned creators make up the jury, among them are the guitarist, teacher, arranger and composer, Danilo Cabaluz, from Chile, and Daniel Carnero, guitarist, guitar teacher, and organizer of the Sinaloa International Guitar Festival Contest, Mexico.

Likewise, from Cuba he is honored by the violinist, violist, violin teacher and composer, Jesus Manuel Carnero, as well as Alejandro Coira, guitar teacher and singer of the «Cantorum Coralina» choir directed by Master Alina Orraca, as well as Rafael Gallardo from Cienfuegos, who is a guitar teacher, arranger, composer and director of the Ensemble guitar orchestra.

