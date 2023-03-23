Other stories at Cienfuegos’ Theater Festival stage

Today the actors participating in the Second Festival of Theater for Children and Youth return to the road to present their puppet shows in various places in the municipality of Cumanayagua, as part of the extended program of the event, informed Daimany Balnco Serra, director of the Festival.

In Cumanayagua, the Barco Antillano theater group will perform with the play «El secuestro de la princesa» (The kidnapping of the princess), as well as the actors of the Teatro Guiñol Cienfuegos group, with the play «La Nana».

In the city of Cienfuegos, the circuit of presentations will begin at 2:30 pm, in the Guanaroca Hall, with the Polichinela group, which will present the play «Una historia saludable» (A Healthy Story).

Then at 3:30 pm, in the Sala Guiñol, the Guiñol Remedios, a group of more than half a century, will premiere «Una Manzana Fuera de Cuentos» (An Apple out of the story). This is a setting of special meaning for the cast.

It is a work that was in the group’s repertoire 20 years ago and today returns to the scene with a rejuvenated troupe, although three of the group’s founding actors still remain.

This piece of music in verse, for children, young people and adults gives us a beautiful love story, based on two classic tales.

A work that invites them to rescue values ​​and good feelings. It is a staging for the enjoyment of the whole family,» added the actress Daily Torres.

Another of today’s specials will be performed by Teatro Adentro, at 4:30 pm, in the Aida Conde Hall, with the play «Cuentos del Agujero»(Tales from the hole).

It is a work with dramaturgy and staging by its director José Brito, who told us about the plot.

“Distressed by mechanized work in a factory, two brothers discover a hole that powerfully calls their attention.

While examining the find they fall down the hole discovering a fascinating universe of situations and characters.

The stories of Roly, Susi and that of the cannibals make the brothers reflect on the importance of love and the fight for the rights of all, «advanced José Brito.

Teatro-Adentro is a very young group, a creative nucleus of five official members and other artists who collaborate without distinction. It was born on a day as special for Cuba as May 19, but in 2012.

According to its director José Brito, there was every intention in this birth, «it has to do with the strength of the figure of Martí for the members of the group.» .

Brito considers that «Marti’s perspective is contained in our practice of life, and his figure has always been linked to our shows.»

This is the case of «Peregrino»(Pilgrin), the group’s penultimate premiere for adults.

Teatro Adentro constitutes a theatrical experimentation and research group that seeks to develop the expressive and creative qualities of actors and actresses, while they work on the creation of their own and self-referential dramaturgies.

In this regard, José Brito told us that «we assume a poetics of experimentation to the extent that we work with theories from previous scenic practices inspired by the figures of Barba, Grotowski, Lidder, Fischer Lichte, and other teachers.

The paradigm of the Latin American collective creation is also part of our practice, and daily training as the primary force of our group conception is vital».

Guiñol las Tunas puppet theater is another of the groups that will have a presentation at the event. It will be the play «Un Bien Con un Mal se Paga»(A good deed paid with evil) with that will take the stage in the Sala Acuestas at 5:30 pm.

Mayelin Batista, director of the Guiñol Los Zahoríes theater group, from the province of Las Tunas, told us that this «is a play where friendship is valued and there is a struggle between good and evil; where it is discussed whether a good with evil is paid. It is a work carried out with masks where the actors sing, dance and play musical instruments».

The group from Las Tunas works mainly for children and young people, although they also have pieces for the family in general. Puppets are a fundamental element in his work. As an aesthetic line they defend the mixture of live performance with the puppet.

Los Zahoríes was the first professional theater group to be created in Las Tunas, in 1971.

Although all the founders of the group have retired, they have a group of young graduates from the Acting Academy in Granma, who make up the cast of the play that we will see in Cienfuegos and give prestige to the entire journey of this group of more than 50 years of work.