Cuba to provide cross-border e-commerce services

Correos de Cuba is preparing the conditions to provide cross-border e-commerce services, starting next Friday 14, as part of the process to improve and expand its services.

According to Correos de Cuba Marketing and Business Director Liber Labrada, the initiative will be implemented in three stages, based on the experiences acquired during the participation in e-commerce, product distribution, and its virtual store on the Superfacil platform, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Private parcel operators have e-commerce platforms and customers living abroad can access them to make their purchases online, and these are sent to Cuba in the form of a shipment, Labrada explained on the Mesa Redonda (Roundtable) program on national television on Tuesday.

He added that this purchase of toiletries, food, medicines, school supplies, and durable goods (household utensils and appliances) is expected to reach the user in Cuba within 15 to 30 days.

He explained that after being purchased from abroad in the associated platforms (virtual stores), they are distributed and delivered in the postal network of Correos de Cuba, based on the treatment that today is given to an express shipment, as these products are in temporary customs warehouses in Cuba.

Labrada pointed out that in order to guarantee the service, investments were made in equipment, including electric cars, and 85 percent of all 734 post offices are equipped with the appropriate computer technologies.