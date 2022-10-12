Honey production increases in Cienfuegos with application of new agricultural measures

The increase in honey production, with 770 tons (t) planned for export this year, has allowed the return of the foreign convertible currency (MLC) to the producer, one of the main impacts of the 63 measures to boost agriculture in the Beekeeping Base Business Unit (UEB), in the province of Cienfuegos.

Alberto Vicente Aguila, general director of the entity, told the press that for every ton of honey produced, the beekeeper receives 600 MLC, with which he can manage resources and tools for farming, in addition to improving living conditions.

In this way, he pointed out, many supplies, spare parts, etc that previously depended only on the company, workers now are able to acquire them by buying in hard currency.

He added that, thanks to these provisions, approved in April 2021, of the 42 producers associated with that line, 36 are agricultural workers, which allows them to establish a more direct relationship with the UEB.

He affirmed that despite the difficulties, they have prepared themselves as best as possible to face this campaign, with 12,435 hives in perfect productive condition, whose colonies are in good health.

In the case of the ecological honey project, nestled in the Guamuhaya mountain range, in the Cumanayagua municipality, the director indicated that they intend to exceed 60 tons, an objective in which they are advancing with excellent results, with the participation of five trained beekeepers, certified by international agencies.

He added that, among the perspectives for the collection of ecological nectar, so valued in the foreign market, is the increase in the number of honeycombs, together with Plant Health, Soils and other centers attached to the Delegation of Agriculture.

Aguila Abreu mentioned other results of the Cienfuegos UEB, such as the fulfillment of the 104 percent wax plan ─with more than five tons─, the obtaining of 690 kilograms of propolis and the breeding of more than 8,000 queen bees in the two centers intended for that purpose.

Likewise, pollen production continues to be promoted and the prospect for 2023 is to complete 12,500 hives.

Regarding the current honey harvest, Aguila Abreu specified that even though conditions are difficult, to date they have collected 380 tons of the plan destined for the foreign market.

He highlighted that in the months of October, November and December the largest wild blooms occur in the territory, mainly white aguinaldo, pink aguinaldo and firewood vine, and there is a greater flow of nectar.