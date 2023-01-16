The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, sent condolences to the people and Government of Nepal, for the tragic plane crash that occurred this Sunday in that country.

Through his Twitter account, the Cuban Foreign Minister conveyed this feeling of regret and solidarity to relatives and close friends of the victims of the incident, which totals some 68 deaths out of the 72 passengers who were on board the aircraft.

Nuestra solidaridad y profundas condolencias al pueblo y gobierno de Nepal por la lamentable pérdida de vidas humanas ocasionada por el trágico accidente aéreo ocurrido en la ciudad de Pokhara. Sean extensivas a los familiares y allegados de las víctimas. pic.twitter.com/n6TpQHDl1U — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) January 15, 2023

The plane was en route from Kathmandu to the new airport in Pokhara, Nepal’s second most populous city, 129 kilometers west of the capital, when it crashed to the ground near its destination and was engulfed in flames.

Nepal suffered 67 air accidents in the last 60 years, with the most recent occurring in May 2022 when a plane crashed into a mountain, killing 22 people.