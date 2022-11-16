Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel begins an international tour this Wednesday through countries in Asia, Africa and Europe.

The president confirmed on his Twitter profile that he will visit Algeria, Russia, Turkey and China, «in response to the official invitations issued by the leaders of those nations,» the president reported on his Twitter profile.

Queridos compatriotas: Estamos saliendo a una gira por Argelia 🇩🇿, Rusia 🇷🇺, Turquía 🇹🇷 y China 🇨🇳, en respuesta a las invitaciones oficiales cursadas por los líderes de esas naciones. pic.twitter.com/lOISkdKtq1 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) November 16, 2022

“After two years under the impact of COVID-19, we cross the Atlantic once again to carry out an intense tour, in which we will address essential issues for our country, fundamentally related to the electric power sector,” he said.

Diaz-Canel commented that the designed program responds to Cuba’s political and economic priorities, as well as to the efforts to alleviate the effects of a post-pandemic crisis that overwhelms the entire world, and that in the Cuban case is exacerbated by the effects of the US blockade.

Accompanying the president are Vice Prime Ministers Ricardo Cabrisas and Alejandro Gil; Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, and the Ministers of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Energy and Mines, and Public Health.

“During these days we will be working intensely to strengthen economic and political ties that allow us to continue promoting the development of Cuba. In other words, continue building the horizon of well-being that we deserve,» Diaz-Canel added.

He added that they will be back on Sunday, November 27, the day on which they will also attend the polls to exercise their right to elect delegates to the municipal assemblies of People´s Power.