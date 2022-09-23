Tropical depression Nine forms in the southeastern Caribbean Sea

In the early hours of today, Friday 23, the area of ​​low pressure that passed through the southeast of the Caribbean Sea gained in organization and became Tropical Depression Nine of the current hurricane season, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with superiors gusts. The system has a central pressure of 1006 hectoPascal and is moving west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.

At five in the morning, the central region of the tropical depression was located at 13.9º N and 68.6º W, a position that places it 985 kilometers east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

In the next 12 to 24 hours, Tropical Depression Nine will continue with a similar course and travel speed, inclining its trajectory more towards the northwest in the next few days, gaining in organization and intensity, and may become a tropical storm.