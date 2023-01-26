Cuba and Roswell Park Cancer Institute will extend collaboration

Biotechnology collaboration being developed between Cuba and the Roswell Park Cancer Institute of the United States (RPCI) may be extended until November 30, 2027, by the renewal of the license from the authorities of the northern country.

This was revealed in a meeting in Havana between Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, Cuban vice prime minister, and Candace Johnson, president and executive director of the North American scientific center, reported Granma newspaper.

The US directive highlighted the good relationships between the institutions of both parties, which in 2018 formed the joint venture Innovative Immunotherapy Alliance, S.A.

She pointed out that Cuban scientists are very innovative and develop the resolution of problems from different approaches, so many good things can come out of this bilateral collaboration between the RPCI and Cuban Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM).

For his part, Perdomo Di-Lella thanked the close alliance between both scientific centers, focused on conducting clinical studies of various drugs that the Cuban institution has developed since 2011 for the treatment of cancer.

Among the topics examined was the interest of the RPCI in taking advantage of the capacities to strengthen alliances with the Cuban Ministry of Public Health in the oncological area, with joint clinical investigations, the report refers.

Also present during the meeting were Carlos Fernández de Cossío, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Eduardo Martínez Díaz, president of the BioCubaFarma business group, and other representatives of the RPCI.

In September 2018, Innovative Immunotherapy Alliance, S.A. was established as a user of the Mariel Special Development Zone, with the purpose of researching, developing and commercializing innovative Cuban medicines for the benefit of cancer patients in the United States, including the therapeutic vaccine against lung cancer CIMAvax-EGF .