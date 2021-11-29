The film El Mayor, by Rigoberto Lopez, is one of the films in competition at the XLII International Festival of New Latin American Cinema, to be held in Havana from December 3 to 12, with the slogan Lo que resetó el doctor (what the doctor prescribed), in gratitude to the doctors for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mirta Lamothe, communications specialist at the Festival House, informed the Cuban News Agency that a total of 101 works are competing for the Coral awards, including feature films, short films, first works, documentaries and animated films.

In the Official Selection, in addition to El Mayor, Argentina, Venezuela, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and the Dominican Republic are competing in the fiction feature category, while in medium-length and short films the host country will compete with El rodeo, by Carlos Melián, Hora azul, by Horizoe García, and Última canción para Mayaan, by Lisandra López.

Cuba will also compete in the documentary section (medium-length and short films) with Los niños lobo and Los puros, by Octavio Almeida and Carla Valdes, respectively, and with the animated Eco, by David Rodriguez, among other works from the island that will be screened at the moving image event.

The documentary La vida ha quedado atrás, by Manuel Perez Paredes, is included in the special presentations of the Festival, which will also screen the films Tulio Raggi, de la fantasía a lo real, as well as De cierta manera, Guanabacoa: Crónica de mi familia, Iré a Santiago and Una isla para Miguel, by Sara Gómez.

The Festival’s Board of Directors informed that this second part of the 42nd edition of the Havana Festival completes the first part, held last December, in which the screening rooms were safe spaces to enjoy the seventh art.

They indicated that the tickets, which can be purchased at a price of five CUP at the cinemas, will be valid for the entire circuit of screenings of the Festival.

The Corals will be handed out on December 10 and the program will continue until December 12 in all Project 23 theaters.