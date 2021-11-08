XIII Artistic-Literary Crusade fulfilled with joy at Cienfuegos mountains

The XIII Artistic-Literary Crusade of the Hermanos Saiz Association was fulfilled once again during the first seven days of November between the troupe and the inhabitants of the mountain areas of the province of Cienfuegos.

The meeting that culminated on Sunday 7,in La Sierrita mountain community is a true celebration for the inhabitants of the hill, who welcomed these cultural actions in places of dificult access some 40 settlements in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Cumanayagua where more than 16,300 inhabitants live.

But it is also so for each of the almost 70 young people who took their art uphill because they strengthened ties of friendship, they felt how useful their work is, how much they appreciate it in the mountains and how they contributed to the human improvement of those and their own being.

After months of confinement, as the mountain woke up, and above all because of the good news such as that union between artists from Villa Clara and Cienfuegos to deliver a joint contribution of good theater, books, music and poetry, among others.

According to Ian Rodriguez, director of Reina del Mar Editores, to this was added the presence for the first time of two video libraries, one for children and the other for all ages.

Daimany Blanco Serra, general director of Guiñol Cienfuegos (Puppet theater group), said that on this occasion, they showed complete works such as Juanin and Tun Tun and Cuentos de la sabana, which were adapted to the spaces where they worked.

In addition to other adaptations of the stories by Onelio Jorge Cardoso and other foreign authors who completed this appointment for the 35th anniversary of the Hermanos Saiz Association35th anniversary of the Hermanos Saiz Association.

Multiple titles of children’s or adult literature could be read in those places, in the midst of the revelry of the Crusade.

Alcides Portal Alfonso, president of the AHS in Cienfuegos, said that this time artists from Villa Clara brought their art to communities in that territory and finally joined in the surrounding landscapes with the people of Cienfuegos, where the spirituality of all was also united.