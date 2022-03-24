Xi Jinping salutes Chinese and Cuban Communist Parties Seminar

The General Secretary of China’s Communist Party Central Committee and President of the Asian nation, Xi Jinping, saluted the opening of the 4th Theoretical Seminar between his organization and the Cuban Communist Party, which runs online till March 24.

In a message posted on the website of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi said that the event has great significance to explore the path for socialist development relevant to both nations’ realities. He said that the Chinese political organization is willing to exchange opinions in depth with the Cuban Communist Party about important theoretical and practical issues, and he underscored the intention to share experience about management and governance in order to promote constant development in the construction of both parties and socialist causes.

By drawing up plans and strategic indications for the development of the cause of the Party and the State for the present time and the future, the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (2021) has set up a road map for the construction of prosperous, democratic and sustainable socialism in Cuba, said the Chinese President.

He said that since the Chinese Communist Party held its 18th Congress in 2012, it has united and led the Chinese people towards achieving historic success with the socialist reforms, opening and modernization, that’s why Socialism with Chinese peculiarities has entered a new era.

The Chinese leader conveyed warm congratulations to the participants in the forum and concluded by expressing his confidence in the success of the 4th Theoretical Seminar between the Cuban and Chinese Communist Parties.

Meanwhile, the First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Miguel Diaz-Canel sent a message to the forum reiterating his organization and his government’s will to keep deepening the long-standing friendship uniting the two nations.

Diaz-Canel noted that the best expression of what unites the two communist parties, beyond all differences, are the common challenges, ideological identification, political trust and maturity that characterize the bonds of friendship between China and Cuba.

The Cuban delegation to the seminar is headed by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Communist Party Politburo and its Secretary of Organization, and representing China is Hoang Kunming, member of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo, the Secretariat and head of the Publicity Department of the Party’s Central Committee.