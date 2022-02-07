World Voyager cruise ship returns to Cienfuegos Bay

As part of the high season for tourism in Cuba, the World Voyager cruise ship will arrive in Cienfuegos Bay this February 7 on its second voyage.

The tourists on board will make excursions on the first day within the city and on the second day they will visit nearby places of interest such as Trinidad, under the auspices of the Havanatur Agency.

According to the Cuban News Agency (ACN), the specialist of the delegation of the Ministry of Tourism in Cienfuegos, Yuneidy Perez Lopez, announced to the press that on this occasion the luxury ship will bring 114 visitors who will stay for 24 hours in this city, whose center was declared a World Heritage Site in 2005.

The tourists on board will make excursions on the first day within the city and on a second day they will visit nearby places of interest such as Trinidad, under the auspices of the Havanatur Agency.

«This vessel is part of a fleet of twin constructions, some planned for the next few years, with a maximum capacity of 200 passengers and all the characteristics of an expedition ship,» ACN described. On December 27, it was the World Voyager that began the cruise season.

The ship docked the bays of Santiago de Cuba and Havana, and territories such as Guadalupe, Santa Lucia, Granada and Curacao.