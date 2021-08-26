World Health Organization: Lambda as variant of interest

Kerkhove also said that while there are mutations identified in such a strain, which is disturbing because it could threaten the ability of vaccines to work, it has not been seen to have occurred so far with any of coronavirus variants.

On the other hand, WHO´s Director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals Kate O-Brien assured that the authorized COVID-19 vaccines continue to prove effectiveness for all variants, and particularly for severe symptoms.

‘Mutated viruses will continue to exist, the key is to reduce the number of cases, thus reducing the chances of replication and mutation, therefore, mass vaccination and prevention measures remain essential’ said Zhao Lei, Infectious Disease Doctor at Wuhan Union Hospital.