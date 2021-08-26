26 de agosto de 2021
Primer caso de variante Lambda del Sars-Cov-2 en Colima, México
World Health Organization: Lambda as variant of interest

Prensa Latina

Lambda, a SARS-CoV-2 variant reported for the first time in Peru, continues nowadays to be interest for the World Health Organization (WHO), although some experts consider it necessary to study in greater depth.

 ‘We have to see how Lambda variant spreads and how it´s transmitted once it is detected, but it does not seem that it will win the battle in countries where it has been reported such as Peru,’ said Maria Kerkhove, WHO´s leading epidemiologist.

Kerkhove also said that while there are mutations identified in such a strain, which is disturbing because it could threaten the ability of vaccines to work, it has not been seen to have occurred so far with any of coronavirus variants.

On the other hand, WHO´s Director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals Kate O-Brien assured that the authorized COVID-19 vaccines continue to prove effectiveness for all variants, and particularly for severe symptoms.

‘Mutated viruses will continue to exist, the key is to reduce the number of cases, thus reducing the chances of replication and mutation, therefore, mass vaccination and prevention measures remain essential’ said Zhao Lei, Infectious Disease Doctor at Wuhan Union Hospital.

