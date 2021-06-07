World Food Safety Day is celebrated on this Monday 7th

On #WorldFoodSafetyDay, @FAODG message is clear: safe foods help to save lives and ensure a healthy future. @FAO is on the ground helping to develop innovative, holistic, and feasible “food chain” solutions to ensure #foodsafety. pic.twitter.com/Rj0zu64HIP
— FAO (@FAO) June 7, 2021
The meeting will begin with video messages from FAO Director-General QU Dongyu and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
FAO Chief Scientist Ismahane Elouafi and WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan will discuss, from the perspective of this year’s theme Safe Foods Today for a Healthy Tomorrow, how science contributes to keeping food safe throughout the supply chain.
The debate will focus, according to a FAO communique, on the importance of food security for people, plants, the planet, the economies and the future of humanity, a shared responsibility and in which governments, industries, producers, commercial operators and consumers play an essential role.
In 2021, the day will be dedicated to those who, amid the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain supply chains and make safe food viable, contributing to the consumption of safe and healthy diets.
(Edited from Prensa Latina)