World Food Safety Day is celebrated on this Monday 7th

The important role science plays in maintaining food security, now and in the future, will be the central theme of World Food Safety Day celebration this Monday 7th.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), along with the Secretariat of the Codex Alimentarius Commission, are in charge of the event, which will be held virtually from Rome.

On #WorldFoodSafetyDay, @FAODG message is clear: safe foods help to save lives and ensure a healthy future. @FAO is on the ground helping to develop innovative, holistic, and feasible “food chain” solutions to ensure #foodsafety. pic.twitter.com/Rj0zu64HIP — FAO (@FAO) June 7, 2021 The meeting will begin with video messages from FAO Director-General QU Dongyu and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. FAO Chief Scientist Ismahane Elouafi and WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan will discuss, from the perspective of this year’s theme Safe Foods Today for a Healthy Tomorrow, how science contributes to keeping food safe throughout the supply chain.