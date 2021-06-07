7 de junio de 2021
World Food Safety Day is celebrated on this Monday 7th

The important role science plays in maintaining food security, now and in the future, will be the central theme of World Food Safety Day celebration this Monday 7th.
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), along with the Secretariat of the Codex Alimentarius Commission, are in charge of the event, which will be held virtually from Rome.

The meeting will begin with video messages from FAO Director-General QU Dongyu and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

FAO Chief Scientist Ismahane Elouafi and WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan will discuss, from the perspective of this year’s theme Safe Foods Today for a Healthy Tomorrow, how science contributes to keeping food safe throughout the supply chain.

The debate will focus, according to a FAO communique, on the importance of food security for people, plants, the planet, the economies and the future of humanity, a shared responsibility and in which governments, industries, producers, commercial operators and consumers play an essential role.

In 2021, the day will be dedicated to those who, amid the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain supply chains and make safe food viable, contributing to the consumption of safe and healthy diets.

(Edited from Prensa Latina)

