Women among the most affected in Cuba by US blockade

In a press briefing, Elena Gentili, director in Havana of this international confederation formed by non-governmental organizations, referred that the US measures reinforce the patriarchal system.

Gentili acknowledged how the US blockade harms women in the private area, where they usually carry the greatest weight in the reproduction and sustainability of daily life; and in the public sphere, by not finding an answer to their demands.

The shortage caused by such a policy amplifies the traditional roles of women, such as breadwinner, at a time when women are already overburdened with care in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, she noted.

Gentili’s statements were made on the presentation in Havana of Oxfam’s new report ‘Right to Live without Blockade. Impacts of US sanctions on the Cuban population and the lives of women.’

According to the report, Washington’s unilateral provisions affect the most vulnerable groups, their families and means of subsistence; they hinder the development of their own capacities and projects, in addition to limiting progress towards a fairer and inclusive society.