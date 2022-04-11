During the final gala, held at the Avellaneda Hall of the National Theater, the second place award went to Alejandro Padron, and the third prize was shared by Dayris Alvarez and Saheed Mohamed.

Based on the audience’s decision, the popularity award was given to Ana Marian, who received more than 9,000 votes, while Anibal Ramos won the media award and Camila Daniela was praised by journalist Pedro de la Hoz, president of the jury for this section.

On the closing day of the event, organizers propose “a grand finale” at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba, with a dinner concert by Yarima Blanco y Son Latino and the iconic Aragon Orchestra.

Organized by the Publishing and Recording Company (Egrem), the Provincial Government of People’s Power in Havana and the Agency for Cultural and Economic Exchange with Cuba, the event will also bring together Italian artists like pianist Giovanni Casella.