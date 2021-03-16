WHO recognizes the Provincial Hospital of Cienfuegos

The Gustavo Aldereguia Lima Provincial Hospital (HGAL), in Cienfuegos, is a Collaborating Center of the World and Pan American Health Organization for the management, organization and quality of hospitals.

Recently, through the quarterly bulletin of its headquarters in Havana, the WHO / PAHO, extended a recognition to the Cienfuegos healthcare institution, which precisely this month celebrates its 42th anniversary.

On the subject, 5 de Septiembre newspaper abounds, when talking with its coordinator in Cienfuegos, Dr. Moisés Santos Peña.

«The HGAL has carried out training and updating actions for health personnel at different levels of care, with emphasis before and during the COVID-19 epidemic, and this is stated in this publication, and I quote:

«As part of its leadership in the organization of health services, Gustavo Aldereguía Lima Provincial Hospital has supported the hospital environment and in the institutions that make up the health services network, guaranteeing early identification, adequate isolation, timely confirmation and the best treatment to patients with COVID-19.

Advised on the reorganization of the medical emergency system to facilitate the flow of people, and thus avoid crossover with other patients and health personnel, and trained these personnel in the proper use of personal protective equipment, in addition to the use of disinfectant solutions for the hygiene of hands and surfaces, and foot pads with sodium hypochlorite in all locals entrances and exits”.

Thus, Gustavo Aldereguia Lima Provincial Hospital (HGAL) will arrive to its 42nd founding anniversary next March 23, by assuming the challenges of functioning in the face of a virus, SARS-CoV-2, which has «moved» the columns of a center that works for health and life of its people and uses science as a resource.