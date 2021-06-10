WHO concerned with the spread of the Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2

This mutation is currently present in 67 countries and most of the cases registered in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, Germany, Canada and Singapore.

In its report, the international body warned about the notable increase in the transmissibility of the B.1617.2 variant registered for the first time in India.

Experts say that Delta is 50 percent more contagious than the Alpha strain, initially detected in the United Kingdom.

Unlike the discomforts of the other mutations, Delta causes ‘hearing impairment, stomachaches, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, joint pain, severe gastric disturbances, and blood clots to such a degree that they can cause gangrene.’

Specialists agree with the criteria of accelerating the rate of vaccination, a fact that would help stop its spread and reduce mortality rates.

For his part, the chief epidemiologist of the United States, Anthony Fauci, warned that the dangerous Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus could become the dominant strain in the North American country, which is why he called for vaccinating more people sooner. for this to happen.