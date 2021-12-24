Where does the Christmas trees tradition come from?

Instead, Cusack says it’s more likely that the Christmas tree as we know it was born in the Alsace region during the 16th century. (Now part of France, the region was considered German territory at the time.) Historical records indicate that a Christmas tree was raised in the Strasbourg Cathedral in 1539—and that the tradition had grown so popular throughout the region that the city of Freiburg banned felling trees for Christmas in 1554.

Folklore offers a number of different explanations for the meaning of the tree. Some suggest that it was inspired by the paradise tree, a symbol of the Garden of Eden that featured in a medieval play about Adam and Eve. Others believe the Christmas tree evolved from Christmas pyramids, wooden structures decorated with evergreen boughs and religious figures. Cusack doesn’t believe there’s any substance to those theories; instead, she says, “The Christmas tree was intended to be religiously neutral in the context of Christianity.”

Still, the tradition caught on among German families and slowly evolved through the years to what we know today. Cusack says that Protestant reformer Martin Luther is often credited with being the first to put lights on the Christmas tree—with candles rather than today’s electric lights, which were invented in 1882—after a nighttime stroll through the forest with twinkling stars above. German emigrants took these traditions with them as they resettled in other countries. By the 18th century, Cusack says, Christmas trees were all over Europe.

Trees become trendy in the United Kingdom