Virulo returns to Mexico with Crónicas de la Pandemia

The Cuban musician and humorist is offering the Mexicans a very special show that includes the ten songs of his latest—homonymous—album, which he composed during these two years of quarantine that COVID-19 imposed on Cuba.

One of the highlights of his performance is the author’s heartfelt tribute to his faithful friend, the percussionist Rolando Valdés, who recently passed away due to the after-effects of the coronavirus, an event Virulo has not got over yet.

«Rolandito was one more victim. I think we all have injuries from this pandemic. He was an extraordinary musician, founder of the Grupo de Experimentación Sonora del Instituto Cubano del Arte e Industria Cinematográficos (ICAIC),» he said in an interview about the loss of his colleague.

Before his trip, Virulo remarked he was really looking forward to performing for people who have enjoyed his work very much in the past, even if after two years it feels as if it were the first time.

His tour will include the cities of Sonora, Sinaloa, Tijuana, Mexico City CDMX, Morelia, Cuernavaca and Cancun.

Alejandro García Villalón is a founding member of the Nueva Trova Cubana. He has been conductor, scriptwriter and director of TV programs and theater troupes as has composed the soundtracks of some Cuban films and cartoons. He has also directed the Conjunto Nacional del Teatro in Havana, the Conjunto Nacional de Espectáculos de Cuba, and the Centro Nacional de Promoción del Humor.