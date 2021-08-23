Virtual race in Cuba for the 61st Anniversary of the FMC

Convened by the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder) and the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), the virtual race for the 61st Anniversary of that organization will be held on Aug 23, throughout the country.

With the technical support of the Marabana / Maracuba project, runners, walkers and systematic practitioners of physical exercises will be able to participate in this virtual race, as a tribute to Cuban women and from the virtual modality, with the main stage in homes.

Due to the current epidemiological situation, the organizers reiterate the need to strictly comply with current sanitary regulations in the context of COVID-19, especially where individual races are allowed, which must respect the use of the nasobuco and the distancing of more of two meters between the participants.

Carlos Gattorno, director of the Marabana / Maracuba project, told the press that the start will be this Monday at 8:00 in the morning, in commemoration of the anniversary date of the FMC founded by the heroine Vilma Espin Guillois (1930-2007), faithful defender of women’s rights.

He added that the participants were able to make their number from the model published on the Facebook page @andarinescubanos and also there they will be able to socialize the evidence of their participation with photos and videos, which will be shared on the social networks of the sports publication JIT.