Virtual exhibition celebrates International Museum Day in Cuba

The National Museum of Fine Arts of Cuba will open this May 18 to the public the virtual exhibition ‘Painted Palettes. Spanish painting from the Museum of Havana 1909-1916 ‘, on occasion of celebrating the International Museum Day.

The exhibition, which will be available until June 18 and can be enjoyed from the Collaborative Network of Visual Arts online, Behart, and on the center’s own page, proposes an approach to one of the instruments used by painters as a support of the work.

According to Behart official Facebook account the proposal consists of a set of pieces that are not part of the permanent rooms and have an interesting history about Hispanic-American collecting.

According to the director of the center, Jorge Fernandez, the sample is adapted to the virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has turned the workers of the center in the search for alternatives so as not to lose interaction with users.

The biggest difficulty is that viewers cannot enjoy our collections and exhibitions, but we are not idly. We have continued with the inventory of works, restoration and press studies, workshops and virtual tours, he said.

According to Fernandez, the crisis generated by the epidemiological situation made the entity expand the potential of its digital portal to project its contents, promote links with creators and modify the relationship with people.

This allows us to approach the Cuban provinces, reach other parts of the world and interact with a more diverse public that exchanges in the processes, as an active entity through internet, he said.

Likewise, the manager highlighted the beneficial relationship with the International Council of Museums, which for the celebration took as its central theme: “The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine with the intention of promoting experimentation with new models of cultural consumption.

During the festive day, instituted on May 18, 1977, several Cuban institutions such as La Casa Simon Bolivar, Casa de la Poesia, Farmacia Habanera Museum and other centers associated to the City of Havana Historian Office will develop activities in virtual space.