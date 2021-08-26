26 de agosto de 2021
A punto de conocer eficacia de candidato vacunal Abdala: Díaz-Canel en el CIGB
Inglés | English

Vietnam will produce Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine Abdala

Agencia Cubana de Noticiaspor Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Cuba is analyzing the transfer of technology to Vietnam for the manufacture of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine Abdala in that nation, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

According to the VNA, the subject of the future production of the Cuban vaccine in Vietnam was addressed during a telephone conversation held between Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, in which Diaz-Canel stated his willingness to supply the immunogen and send experts to take care of the production assembly.

The Cuban President also stressed that the difficulties and limitations derived from the pandemic have not tampered with the political dialogue and reciprocal solidarity between both nations.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, asked in the exchange to increase cooperation in clinical trials and speed up the licensing, supply and transfer of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine production technology.

The Cuban President thanked Vietnam for the donation to Cuba of 12,000 tons of rice and ratified the island’s willingness to keep working together in the fight against the pandemic.

