Vietnam and Cuba repeat willingness to cooperate in the military area

Vietnam´s Defense Minister, General Phan Van Giang, and Cuban ambassador in Vietnam, Orlando Hernandez Guillen, reaffirmed their countries´ willingness to continue developing their defense ties.

Our countries´ cooperation in the military area is a cornerstone of the bilateral relations and a model to foster collaboration in other sectors, General Phan Van Giang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam, said while receiving the diplomat.

Despite the distance, we share revolutionary principals and independence and freedom aspirations, values that presidents Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro taught us and of which our leaders, peoples and armys are heirs, he expressed.

General Giang thanked Cuba for the donation of 150,000 doses of Abdala vaccine against Covid-19 and for sending doctors to face the disease and expressed his wishes for the friendship between both armies.

Hernández Guillén recalled that this friendship was forged in the times of the war against the US invader and assured that if then Cubans expressed through Fidel their willingness to give even their blood for Vietnam, nowadays they are willing to save lives with their vaccines and the technology to produce them.

Both officials celebrated their successful fulfillment of the collaboration agenda between the Ministries of Defense and the Revolutionary Armed Forces and other related documents.