Venezuela organizes solidarity meeting with Cuba

Scheduled for December 3 and 4, the meeting will pay special tribute to the 27th anniversary of the first meeting between revolutionary leaders, Fidel Castro (1926-2016) and Hugo Chavez (1954-2013), who on December 13, 1994, starred in an embrace in Havana that would trace the path of a future of unity and cooperation.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Yhonny Garcia Calles, national coordinator of the friendship movement between the two countries, said that the main objective of the event is to strengthen the organizational work in order to consolidate the solidarity actions and support to the island.

Likewise, the denunciation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba, a cruel and genocidal policy that is also implemented against Venezuela as part of the strategy for a regime change will top the main agenda of the meeting, the activist underlined.

Among other activities, Cuban Ambassador to Caracas Dagoberto Rodriguez will give the keynote speech “Venezuela and Cuba united in the face of imperial aggression.”