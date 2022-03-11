Venezuela and Russia reaffirm ties ahead of problems on global agenda

Venezuela and Russia on Thursday 10, reaffirmed their willingness to deepen two-way relations in the face of problems on global agenda, in a meeting held between Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The meeting was held in Antalya, Turkey, where parties reaffirmed their will to strengthen strategic alliance -built on the basis of brotherhood and mutual respect- between both nations.

“We held a meeting with our good friend Sergey Lavrov, we reviewed our bilateral strategic relations and the complex international scenario,” Ms. Rodríguez posted on Twitter.

The Venezuelan vice president also reiterated her country’s stance in favor of the principle of sovereign equality of states, as an avenue to preserve balance for the sake of peace.

In a recent public address, President Nicolás Maduro expressed his government’s concern about present European situation and possible worsening of Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During a meeting held with Mr. Lavrov, the Venezuelan leader dealt with global impact caused by the Russian military operation in Ukraine, in response to threats to its national security due to the deployment of the Treaty Organization of the North Atlantic (NATO) troops.

Voting for peace and understanding between parties in conflict, Nicolas Maduro expressed “deep concern” about a possible mass war scenario to the rest of Europe, and from there to other parts of the world, to become the World War III (WWIII).

Maduro warned the international community of a hate media hype and the implementation of economic measures to worsen the existing conditions and to extend conflagration beyond the Ukrainian borders.