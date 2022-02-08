Varadero with new facilities to host International Tourism Fair

The Sport Bar, dedicated to sports, in the boulevard of Varadero, is one of the novelties for the International Tourism Fair (FitCuba) to be held in May, and is added to a list of proposals for the main event of the sector.

Yanim Villareal Rodriguez, director of the Boulevard Varadero Complex, which belongs to the Palmares extra-hotel chain, explained to the specialized press that this will be the only bar with these characteristics in Cuba’s main sun and beach destination, and that clients will also be able to buy sporting goods in a nearby store.

The Bello Bar, almost finished, although roofed, has wide open-air spaces and will be dedicated to decorative cocktails and gourmet products such as tapas and the so-called picaderas, will also be ready for FitCuba and will be part of the different services offered by the boulevard.

Banks, Cuban Post Office, travel agency, specialized stores, Asian and Russian restaurants, rum, cigar and chocolate shops, and a snack bar are attracting the attention of visitors to the Hicacos Peninsula, because, according to Villareal Rodriguez, all tourists who visit Varadero Boulevard want to get to know it.

Ivis Fernandez Peña, delegate of the ministry of tourism in the province of Matanzas, said that FitCuba will have Russia as guest country and on the occasion of the event Varadero presents new attractions and values product of a rapid process of improvement and investment, not only in the hotel plant, which has more than 21,600 rooms, but in the extra-hotel chain.

The major renovation of the Plaza America Convention Center, the main venue of the Fair, the opening of the Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton, a boutique hotel of the Blue Diamond chain, with 10 deluxe rooms, the only one of its kind in the country, the photo booth on 30th Street and a franchise of the Floridita restaurant, are new offers for next May.

After the reopening of operations last November 15, Varadero is consolidating as a safe destination, with a gradual growth of tourists, 16 airlines arriving through the Juan G. Gomez International Airport, favorable operation of 43 facilities and the rest ready to meet the demand, and with Russia, Canada, Spain, United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium and Nordic countries as the most important issuing markets.