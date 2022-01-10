10 de enero de 2022
Refuerzan medidas en centros educativos de Cienfuegos ante dispersión de la COVID-19
Inglés | English

Vaccination and self-care, an invitation to slow down COVID-19 in Cuba

por Prensa Latina

Although we are vaccinated against COVID-19, we are not inmune to the disease and we need to mantain the health measures to prevent spreads, Dr. Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) in Cuba, said on Monday.

In a television press conference, the MINSAP official informed that 2,519 new COVID-19  cases were diagnosed and one patient passed away due to complications related to the disease.

With these figures over the last 24 hours, Cuba has accumulated 979,929 contagions and 8,329 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. in addition, 41,597 samples were tested for epidemiological control, totaling 11,966,228.

Dr. Duran added that there are 9,993 active cases in health institutions, of whom 9,958 are in a stable clinical condition, 31 patients in a serious condition and four are in a critical condition. He added that 1,020 patients were discharged from hospitals for a total of 961,550 (98.1 percent).

Analyzing the epidemiological situation in Cuba at the end of the first week of the year, until January 8, Dr. Duran explained that a total of 10,100 autochthonous cases and 837 imported cases (4.8 percent positive) were reported, as well as five deaths.

