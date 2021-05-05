US organizations call for worldwide tweet campaign for Cuba

Several associations and organizations in the United States on Tuesday 4, called for a new worldwide tweet campaign on Wednesday 5, to demand the reopening of the US Embassy in Havana and the end of sanctions.

#PazAmorTuitazo 5 de mayo Abrir la embajada de EEUU en la Habana y restablecer envíos de remesas a Cuba ! https://t.co/WJfP2DOEt3 entrevistas de visa familiares vía telefónica o videollamada, para los casos que han sido cerrados con el centro nacional de visas #PuentesDeAmor — CarlosPazAmor (@TVRadioMiami) May 4, 2021

The Bridges of Love project, the Alianza Martiana, the PazAmor association, and ForNorm (Foundation for the Normalization of US-Cuba Relations) are among the promoters of the initiative.