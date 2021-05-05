US organizations call for worldwide tweet campaign for Cuba

#PazAmorTuitazo 5 de mayo Abrir la embajada de EEUU en la Habana y restablecer envíos de remesas a Cuba ! https://t.co/WJfP2DOEt3 entrevistas de visa familiares vía telefónica o videollamada, para los casos que han sido cerrados con el centro nacional de visas #PuentesDeAmor
— CarlosPazAmor (@TVRadioMiami) May 4, 2021
This was confirmed to Prensa Latina by ForNorm Secretary Julio V. Ruiz, who echoed the call on social networks.
Under the hashtags #PazAmor and #RadioMiamiTV, content will begin to be published on Twitter on Wednesday, from 10 a.m., Cuban and Miami time, he explained.
The end of the US blockade against Cuba, the reopening of the US Embassy in Havana, the transference of remittances and regular flights from the US to the whole country are some of the demands that will be on the focus of this worldwide tweet campaign.
According to Ruiz, this project of ‘tweets’ and caravans are extremely important.
It is necessary to educate US President Joe Biden, his advisory team, the US and the world population about the Cuban situation and what the heroic people of Cuba are suffering from a failed blockade and the COVID-19 pandemic, he stressed.
(Taken from Prensa Latina))