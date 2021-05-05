5 de mayo de 2021
Inglés | English

US organizations call for worldwide tweet campaign for Cuba

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
Several associations and organizations in the United States on Tuesday 4, called for a new worldwide tweet campaign on Wednesday 5, to demand the reopening of the US Embassy in Havana and the end of sanctions.

The Bridges of Love project, the Alianza Martiana, the PazAmor association, and ForNorm (Foundation for the Normalization of US-Cuba Relations) are among the promoters of the initiative.

This was confirmed to Prensa Latina by ForNorm Secretary Julio V. Ruiz, who echoed the call on social networks.

Under the hashtags #PazAmor and #RadioMiamiTV, content will begin to be published on Twitter on Wednesday, from 10 a.m., Cuban and Miami time, he explained.

The end of the US blockade against Cuba, the reopening of the US Embassy in Havana, the transference of remittances and regular flights from the US to the whole country are some of the demands that will be on the focus of this worldwide tweet campaign.

According to Ruiz, this project of ‘tweets’ and caravans are extremely important.

It is necessary to educate US President Joe Biden, his advisory team, the US and the world population about the Cuban situation and what the heroic people of Cuba are suffering from a failed blockade and the COVID-19 pandemic, he stressed.

(Taken from Prensa Latina))

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Cuba celebrates the International Women’s Day 2021

Holloween celebration origins and history over time

Cienfuegos starts second stage of Soberana 01 clinical trial

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *