US NGO’s ships powdered milk donation to Cuba

US Non-governmental organizations donated 3.4 thousand kilos of powdered milk to Cuba to support the local health system.
The shipment arrives here in the Holy Week as a gesture of reciprocity of love and solidarity that Cuba has planted in other countries, said The Reverend Joel Ortega, president of the Cuban Council of Churches and Presbyterian pastor.
Meanwhile, Alexis Martinez from the Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Ministry extended his appreciation on behalf of all cancer patients and senior citizens who will be benefitted with the important product.
Martinez said the donation is proof of the will of Cubans residents in the US along with natives of that nation to mitigate the impact of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island a gesture in favor of cooperation among the nations.
