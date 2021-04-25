25 de abril de 2021
US movement opposed to blockade against Cuba gets stronger

Cuban residents in the United States and Canada are marching on Sunday 25, to demand that the White House lift the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington against Havana for more than 60 years.
Elena Freyre, president of the Foundation for the Normalization of Cuba-United States Relations, told Prensa Latina that we will be there today and as many times as necessary until our claim becomes a reality.

The actions against the blockade, described by US academic Jacob G. Hornberger, president of The Future of Freedom Foundation, as ‘an evil and destructive dinosaur of the Cold War that deserves to be extinguished,’ will take place in more than 30 US and Canadian cities.

The caravans in the United States demand the end of restrictions to Cuba and call for normal relations between the two countries, at a time when many US citizens are looking for a little economic freedom in their lives, a good place to start would be to end the six-decade-old blockade against Cuba, Hornberger said.

On his Twitter account, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, director general of the United States Department at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX), on Saturday called attention on how Cuban-Americans, in order to end the restrictions to see or help their relatives, have expanded across the United States, Canada, Latin America, Africa and Europe.

