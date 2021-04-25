US movement opposed to blockade against Cuba gets stronger

The actions against the blockade, described by US academic Jacob G. Hornberger, president of The Future of Freedom Foundation, as ‘an evil and destructive dinosaur of the Cold War that deserves to be extinguished,’ will take place in more than 30 US and Canadian cities.
The caravans in the United States demand the end of restrictions to Cuba and call for normal relations between the two countries, at a time when many US citizens are looking for a little economic freedom in their lives, a good place to start would be to end the six-decade-old blockade against Cuba, Hornberger said.
On his Twitter account, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, director general of the United States Department at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX), on Saturday called attention on how Cuban-Americans, in order to end the restrictions to see or help their relatives, have expanded across the United States, Canada, Latin America, Africa and Europe.