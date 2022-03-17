US is not interested in a quick solution to Ukrainian conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview on Wed 16, that the Kremlin does not see any interest of the United States in reaching a solution to the conflict around Ukraine as soon as possible.

Speaking to the RBC television channel, the senior Russian official considered that if there were such a concern, Washington has all possibilities to tell negotiators and the Ukrainian president that compromises should be reached in the talks.

“Secondly, they, of course, understand the legitimacy of our demands, positions, but they do not want to accept them, not because they are illegal and illegitimate, but because they want to take over the world and do not want to limit themselves to any obligations counting on the interests of others,” he stressed.

Regarding the relations between Moscow and Washington, the Russian Foreign Minister said he did not remember such an absolutely frantic policy as the one Washington is pursuing now.

In his opinion, Washington plays a decisive role in determining the position of the Ukrainian authorities.

Lavrov expressed hope that the constructive attitude, shown at recent meetings by Kiev’s representatives, will make it possible to reach a concrete agreement on the issue of Ukraine’s neutral status.