US Government and Congress are dragging the country into a war

The government of President Joe Biden and the Congress seem determined to drag the United States into a war with Russia over Ukraine, Ron Paul, former representative to the lower house, stated.

In an analysis published on the original.antiwar.com website, under the title “Is Washington Fighting Russia Down to the Last Ukrainian?”, the politician estimated that there are “slight hopes that negotiations between the two sides may soon produce a ceasefire. But with the shrill warmongering talk in Washington, it almost seems like the US government would hate to see that happen.”

“Congress and the US Administration seem determined to drag the United States into a war with Russia over Ukraine. Senator Lindsay Graham is openly calling for someone to kill the Russian president and many in the US House have demanded that the Administration establish a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine.”

“Are they insane? A no-fly zone means you destroy anything and everything that can prevent total US air dominance. That means an attack on Russian missile and air defense systems within Russia. In other words, World War III.”

“We can all feel disgust at the destruction in Ukraine, but is it really necessary for us to gamble with our own nuclear annihilation? Sadly, a large bipartisan group in Congress seems to think so. (…) The State Department is trying to get us into a war and the Pentagon is trying to keep us out. How ironic!” he went on to highlight.

“Much of what is happening in Ukraine can be traced back to the Obama Administration. State Department officials like Victoria Nuland and Antony Blinken planned and executed the overthrow of the Ukrainian government in 2014. This is what set us on this path to conflict, as the government put in place after the coup began demanding NATO membership.”

“The constant flow of US and allied weapons into Ukraine and talk of supporting an extended insurgency does not seem designed to give Ukraine a victory on the battlefield but rather to hand Russia what Secretary of State Blinken called “a strategic defeat.” he stressed.

“It sounds an awful lot like the Biden Administration intends to fight Russia down to the last Ukrainian. The only solution for the US is to get out. Let the Russians and Ukrainians reach an agreement. That means no NATO for Ukraine and no US missiles on Russia’s borders? So what! End the war then end NATO.”