US blockade against Cuba, the worst violation of human rights

The Foreign Ministry criticized in a document the persistence of that hostile stance kept for decades and the application of unilateral sanctions that infringe on the freedoms of the peoples of both countries.

“For more than 60 years, overlooking the multiple resolutions of the UN General Assembly, the United States kept intact its blockade against Cuba, based on embargo policies and domestic laws such as Torricelli and Helms-Burton,” it added.

He also remarked that it is the “longest and cruelest trade embargo, economic blockade and financial sanctions in modern history”, since they seriously obstruct development on the island and caused losses of more than 100 billion dollars.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s text in three chapters listed several facts, figures and opinions of experts and international organizations about the flaws of democracy in the United States, in reaction to a summit on the subject to be held by Washington this week.

He criticized the disadvantages of the American democratic system, as well as the overexploitation of the issue to meddle in the internal affairs of other nations.

He denounced the predominance of money in politics, the abuse of power by the elites, the invisibilization of ethnic minorities and the injustice in the rules of the electoral process there.

He emphasized that the crisis in democratic practices led to the unprecedented assault on the Capitol, exacerbated racism, contributed to the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, widened the gap between rich and poor, and undermined the freedom of speech.

He also cited as other consequences of the imposition of the American model the outbreak of “color revolutions” to undermine stability in countries and regions of the world, humanitarian tragedies and abuse of sanctions also against Syria, Venezuela, Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea that violate international regulations.