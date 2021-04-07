US blockade against Cuba causes huge losses in energy sector

United States blockade actions against Cuba have affected the development of the Energy and Mining sector with losses estimated at 125,282,000 dollars from 2019 to 2020, the MEP reported on Tuesday 6.

On its Twitter account, the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) explained that in the case of the Union Electrica Business Group the damages exceed 16 million dollars.

One of the elements that has severely influenced the production and services of that company is that the main manufacturers of equipment and spare parts for the production process suspended their relations with the Group, the MEP tweeted.

This is due to the US commercial, financial and economic blockade imposed for almost six decades against Cuba, the Ministry pointed out.

In the case of the joint venture Moa Nickel S.A., its exports were affected by 7.58 million dollars.

The firm stopped producing some 700 tons of mixed nickel and cobalt sulfides in 2019 due to shortages infuel supplies.