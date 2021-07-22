US solidarity activists to ship 6 millions syringes to Cuba

The US Solidarity-with-Cuba Movement will send six million syringes to the island in an effort to support the country’s fight against COVID-19.

The announcement was made by the Cuban embassy in Washington D.C. on its Twitter account noting that the altruist gesture is also a message full of good wishes and above all responds to the need to lift the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

US solidarity groups send 6 million syringes to #Cuba. https://t.co/L9PwTEmCHF pic.twitter.com/pXFMUFuM8C — Cuban Embassy in US (@EmbaCubaUS) July 21, 2021

Several solidarity movements around the world have launched similar campaigns to collect and send Cuba necessary items to fight the pandemic.

Cuba is the only Latin American and Caribbean nation having developed a vaccine against SARS-Cov-2 even under strong US sanctions and the over-60-year blockade.