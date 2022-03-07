United States takes advantage of war in Ukraine to do business

The United States is speeding up its business linked to the crisis in Ukraine, as media outlets commented when reporting on Pentagon plans that would involve Poland.

Disregarding warnings from Russia that it would respond to any involvement of other European nations in the crisis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington is considering renewing Poland’s fleet of jet fighters if Poland hands over some of the older stock to Ukraine.

Said remarks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more war planes – especially those that can be flown by Ukrainian pilots – and establishing a no-fly zone.

Blinken made his comments during a stop in Europe to reassure allies about US support following the Russian military operation in Ukraine, according to the Wall Street Journal.

However, the US plans hit a snag when the office of the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, dismissed the information that pointed to an agreement to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft, according to the media itself, and described them as fake news.

Efforts to send arms and other supplies to nationalist and neo-Nazi groups in Ukraine are underway as the US Congress is working on a $10 billion “military and humanitarian aid” package that will favor merchants in the military industrial complex.